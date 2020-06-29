Herbert M. Dhein
1923 - 2020
Herbert M. Dhein

St. Cloud - Private Memorial Services were held at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Herb Dhein. Father Gerald Dalseth officiated. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery with full Military Honors. Herbert (Herb) M. Dhein joined his beloved wife Marion in heaven on June 25, 2020. Herb was born on May 30, 1923 to Alfred and Otillia Dhein in St. Cloud. He had one brother, William, and sisters; Betty and Tootsie. He joined the army at 19 years of age in 1943. Herb married Marion T. Wetle on July 15, 1950. Together they had three children: Debbie (Richard) Witte and Daryl (Lynn) Dhein of St Cloud and Cheryl Dhein (Wayne Smiley) of Pullman, WA. They had 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Herb was employed as an automotive reconditioner, retiring in 1984. Herb and Marion enjoyed leading sing-a-longs at Country Manor Nursing Home and performing with the "fun singers". They loved being with family and camping at the lake. Herb was a big fan of the Twins baseball team and was a dedicated Nascar fan. Herb was a long time member of St. Peter's Church in St Cloud. He spent the last 6 years at the St. Cloud Veteran's hospital.

Memorials are suggested to be sent to any organization supporting veterans or the Poor Clare's Monastery. The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care provided by the healthcare workers and staff of the St Cloud VA buildings 49-1 and 50-1.

Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
