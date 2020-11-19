1/1
Herman J. Fischer
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman J. Fischer

St. Cloud, MN - Funeral services will be at 11:00A.M. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Cathedral Catholic Upper Church in St. Cloud, MN. Mr. Fischer died on Monday, November 17, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. The Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will be the celebrant. Entombment will be in the Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 24, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at St. Mary's Cathedral. Services are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Herman was born on April 2, 1932 in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Anthony and Gertrude (Schriefels) Fischer. He attended school in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud with the class of 1950. He then worked at various places before he was united in marriage to Marian Witte June 19, 1956 at St. Wendelin's Catholic Church in Luxemburg. They made their home in St. Cloud and Herman went to work as a car man for the Burlington Northern Rail Road in St. Cloud. In 1986 his rail road job took him to Lincoln, NE where they stayed until his retirement in 1992.

After returning to St. Cloud 1992, he then volunteered his time at St. Mary's Cathedral, the Stearns History Museum, and thoroughly enjoyed gardening and bee keeping.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; one daughter Lorie Fischer; four sisters, Stella Schuller, Elenore Fischer, Viola Dombrovski, and Jeannette Nistler.

He is survived by; his wife of 64 years, Marian; six children, Brian Fischer of San Diego, CA, Keith (Linda) Fischer of St. Cloud, Lisa (Loran) Novak of Sauk Rapids, Kevin (Julie) Fischer, Beth (Tim) Koshenina, Dale Fischer all of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral Catholic Upper Church
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral Catholic Upper Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved