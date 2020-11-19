Herman J. FischerSt. Cloud, MN - Funeral services will be at 11:00A.M. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Cathedral Catholic Upper Church in St. Cloud, MN. Mr. Fischer died on Monday, November 17, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. The Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will be the celebrant. Entombment will be in the Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 24, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at St. Mary's Cathedral. Services are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.Herman was born on April 2, 1932 in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Anthony and Gertrude (Schriefels) Fischer. He attended school in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud with the class of 1950. He then worked at various places before he was united in marriage to Marian Witte June 19, 1956 at St. Wendelin's Catholic Church in Luxemburg. They made their home in St. Cloud and Herman went to work as a car man for the Burlington Northern Rail Road in St. Cloud. In 1986 his rail road job took him to Lincoln, NE where they stayed until his retirement in 1992.After returning to St. Cloud 1992, he then volunteered his time at St. Mary's Cathedral, the Stearns History Museum, and thoroughly enjoyed gardening and bee keeping.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; one daughter Lorie Fischer; four sisters, Stella Schuller, Elenore Fischer, Viola Dombrovski, and Jeannette Nistler.He is survived by; his wife of 64 years, Marian; six children, Brian Fischer of San Diego, CA, Keith (Linda) Fischer of St. Cloud, Lisa (Loran) Novak of Sauk Rapids, Kevin (Julie) Fischer, Beth (Tim) Koshenina, Dale Fischer all of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.