Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
108 Birch Ave
Upsala, MN 56384
320-573-6234
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Upsala, MN
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Upsala, MN
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Upsala, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Upsala, MN
Hilaria "Larry" Nelson


1937 - 2019
Hilaria "Larry" Nelson Obituary
Hilaria "Larry" Nelson

Upsala - The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Hilaria "Larry" Nelson, age 82 of Upsala, will be 11:00 AM, Friday, July 12 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Larry died on July 4 at her home surrounded by her family in Upsala. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Thursday and again after 10:00 AM, Friday at the church in Upsala. St. Mary's parish prayers will be at 6:30 PM Thursday evening. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Larry was born March 12, 1937 in Farming to Joseph and Rose (Rolfes) Evens. She lived in the Upsala area for most of her life. She married Donald Nelson on February 17, 1976. The couple owned Don and Larry's Liquor in Upsala for several years and then they owned the Uptown Cafe in Upsala. She was a devoted mother and homemaker. She loved to tend to her flower gardens. Larry was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala.

Larry is survived by her sons, Bob Scholz, Upsala and Bill (Julie) Scholz, Upsala. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Lance Scholz and Tonie (Josh) Koehn; her brothers and sisters, Elmer (Gen) Evens, St. Cloud; Joseph Evens, St. Cloud; Mildred Sand, New Munich; Jenny (Peter) Doll, Albany and Bernadette Cordie, Richmond.

Larry is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donny Nelson in June of 2008 and her brothers, Buddy Evens and Benno Evens.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 10, 2019
