Hilarion "Larry" Hinkemeyer
Mt. Prospect, IL - Hilarion "Larry" Hinkemeyer age 84 of Mt. Prospect, Illinois. Beloved husband of 63 years to Rosemary Hinkemeyer nee Albers; loving father of Thomas Hinkemeyer and James (Diana) Hinkemeyer; cherished grandfather of Michael, Nicholas, Hayley and Audrey Hinkemeyer; dear brother of Merrill (Delores) Hinkemeyer, Gerald (Sharon) Hinkemeyer, the late Erling (Mildred) Hinkemeyer, Alfred Hinkemeyer and Duane Hinkemeyer; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday September 20, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Saturday September 21, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd., (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment St. Wendelin Parish Cemetery, Luxemburg, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Raymond de Penafort Church, 301 S. I-Oka Ave., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 18, 2019