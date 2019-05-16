Hilary G. Markfort



St. Cloud - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Hilary G. Markfort, age 82, of St. Cloud will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Hilary passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 at his home. Reverend Douglas Liebsch will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud with full military honors. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.



Hilary was born October 22, 1936 in Foley, MN to Joseph and Anna (Ruman) Markfort. After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Army. He married Doris Juenemann on October 24, 1964 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He was employed as a Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1990 and went on to retire from Frigidaire in 2002. He was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church and American Legion Post 76.



Hilary is survived by his daughter Debra (Robert) Koch of Plymouth, son Bill (Kris) of Sauk Rapids, three grandchildren: Quentin, Hillarie and Ezra, his sister Dolores Goche of Osage, Iowa as well as many cherished friends, especially Rita O'Byrne.



Preceding Hilary in death were his parents, wife Doris (2016), son Tom (2007), brothers and sisters Lonzo "Al", Claire, Francis "Fritz", Paschal "Pat", Eulalia, Zita McCall and Oswald "Ozzie".











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 16, 2019