Hilary J. Stellmach
Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Hilary J. Stellmach, age 74, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday (TODAY) at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Hilary was born October 5, 1945 in Sauk Rapids to Joseph & Leona (Eickholt) Stellmach. He served our country in the U.S. Army as a Medic during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart. Hilary married Janet Jaeger on October 3, 1970 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked as an orderly at the St. Cloud Hospital, Murphy Ambulance Service and most of his life as a Police Officer for the St. Cloud Police Department for 27 years, retiring in 1997. After retirement he worked for the St. Cloud Road Department. Hilary was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a Eucharistic Minister at the St. Cloud Hospital Chapel. He was a member of St. Cloud Post #428 where he was a member of the Rifle Squad. Hilary enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, campfires, and his coffee group at McDonald's. He was family orientated and was very proud of his family. He was present at many of his grandchildren's events. Hilary was a proud veteran who was dependable, supportive, respectful, stood up for what he believed in, and had a strong faith and work ethic.
Survivors include his wife, Jan of Sauk Rapids; daughter and son, Shelly (Dave) Leom of Milaca and Mike (Martha) Stellmach of Foley; sister and brothers, Marcia Stellmach of Sartell, Sy (Cel) Stellmach of Sauk Rapids and Joseph (Sharon) Stellmach, Jr. of Sartell; and grandchildren, William, Wesley, Jillian, Owen, Hilary, and Thomas. Hilary was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joanne Knaus; brother-in-law, Roger Knaus; and family friend, Bonnie Waibel.
Memorials are preferred to St. Clare's Monastery, Sauk Rapids.
Obituary, video tribute, and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019