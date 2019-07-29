|
Hilary Tadych
Foley - Hilary Tadych, age 85 of Foley, passed away July 26, 2019 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 at the church on Wednesday. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Hilary John Tadych was born on November 19, 1933 in Benton County to William and Cecelia (Jedlicki) Tadych. He graduated from Foley High School in 1951. He was a US Army Veteran. Hilary married the love of his life, Marilyn Wendt on May 30, 1960 at Church of the Holy Spirit in St. Cloud. The couple made their home in Benton County, near Gilman. Hilary worked for First State Bank of Gilman from 1951 until his retirement in 1996. He also worked for the First National Bank of Milaca from 2001-2003. He was a Charter Grand Knight for the Gilman Knight's of Columbus where he was an active member. He served for the following organizations: special land commissioner for Benton County and the state of Minnesota; financial officer for SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church; Fransen Bank board of directors and Benton County Economic Development board of directors. He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church where he was a past parish council member, Eucharistic minister and sang in the funeral choir. Hilary and Marilyn enjoyed over 50 years at their lake cabin together. The family would like to make a special thank you to: Centra Care Hospice; All Good Home Care; Heritage of Foley and the Raymond Goulet family for all their care and compassion.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Foley and brother and sisters; Marcel (Doree) Tadych, Sartell; Geraldine (Robert) Studniski, Hillman; Julie (Marcel) Moulzolf, Sartell and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law; Dolores (Jim) Garbarini, Brainerd; Roberta Prose, St. Cloud and Butch (Diane) Wendt of St. Cloud as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 29, 2019