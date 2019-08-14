|
|
Father Hilary Thimmesh OSB
St. Cloud - Donald Merlin Thimmesh was the oldest of seven children born to Theodore Pierre and Frances Esther (Schmidtke) Thimmesh in Osakis, Minnesota, on March 2, 1928. Donald attended a rural elementary school near Osakis from 1933-41 and graduated from the Osakis High School in 1945.
In 1945 Donald began his undergraduate studies at Saint John's University. In July 1947, he entered the novitiate at Saint John's Abbey and took the name Hilary. The following July 11 he made his simple vows and continued his undergraduate studies, earning a B.A. in philosophy in 1950. Immediately after graduation, he pursued priesthood studies at Saint John's Seminary and completed this program in 1954, with ordination in June of that year. He pursued graduate education in English at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, receiving an M.A. in 1956 and a Ph.D. in 1963.
Although Chaucer became one of Father Hilary's academic specialization, he taught many Shakespeare courses at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University. But Father Hilary noted that "a monk is a man with a book" and he fell in love with all kinds of literature and had a broad and deep interest in most everything of the mind and heart and nature. Father Hilary, always the monk, identified himself professionally first and foremost as a faculty member—he always considered teaching an eminently monastic work.
Father Hilary began his teaching career in English in 1954 and 1955 at Saint John's Preparatory School. These were also the years he began his long service to Saint John's University as a faculty resident. Father Hilary enjoyed living and working with students and remained a faculty resident even as a nonagenarian until his retirement in 2019.
Father Hilary served as director of oblates for Saint John's Abbey from 1954-61. He was appointed the university's assistant academic dean from 1965 through 1967, and then as academic dean from 1967-69. Beginning in 1971, he became director of the Hill Individual Learning Program and continued in this capacity until 1974. He served as chair of the SJU English Department from 1976 through 1978.
From 1978-80 he served as apostolic administrator for Saint Martin's Abbey and chair of the board of Saint Martin's College in Lacey, Washington. Upon his return to Saint John's Abbey in 1980, he was appointed prior for a two-year stint, immediately after which he took over as president of Saint John's University in 1982, a position he held until 1991.
Father Hilary worked with faculty on both campuses to forge the first joint core curriculum between CSB and SJU, a transformative curricular initiative. He oversaw and brought the transformation of the old auditorium into the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater and the construction of the choral rehearsal/Gertgen Organ Studio; the renovation of the Simons Hall and construction of the Art Center and the Rogers Gallery; construction of Virgil Michel student apartment building and the initial planning of the campus center. He was a major force in the creation of a new master plan for the campus.
Father Hilary loved the outdoors both for its natural beauty and for its opportunities for vigorous physical activity. In the spring and summer, Father Hilary took great pleasure in cultivating a small flower garden not far from his monastery room.
Father Hilary's career was crowned with several awards, including a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities for advanced studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1973; an honorary degree from Saint Thomas University, Saint Paul, Minnesota, in 1989; and the title of professor emeritus of English from Saint John's University in 2008.
Father Hilary was named the first director of the Benedictine Institute in 2009.
Father Hilary edited a sesquicentennial volume of Saint John's, entitled Saint John's at 150: A Portrait of This Place Called Collegeville in 2006. Five years later, the Liturgical Press published his Marcel Breuer and a Committee of Twelve Plan a Church: A Monastic Memoir in which he described in vivid detail—thanks in large part to his being the youngest member of that committee in the 1950s—the people and politics surrounding the construction of the abbey church.
Father Hilary died unexpectedly on August 11, 2019, in the retirement center at Saint John's Abbey. He is survived by his brother, Ronald, Monticello, and sisters, Carolyn, Osakis, and Margaret McWilliams, Grand Junction, Colorado, and the community at Saint John's Abbey. The monks, family, and friends will celebrate the Eucharist of Christian Burial for Father Hilary at 3:30 pm on Friday, August 16 in Saint John's Abbey and University Church with interment in Saint John's Cemetery following the service.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 14, 2019