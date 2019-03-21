Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dr. Howard J. Zimring

Dr. Howard J. Zimring

St. Cloud - Dr. Howard J. Zimring, 59, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Howard attended West Orange Mountain High School in New Jersey, where he dedicated himself to schoolwork. Howard was also involved in tennis, math team, and basketball. He participated in these activities along with working jobs at an inner city factory and local library.

After growing up in West Orange, Howard attained his B.S. at Emory University and his M.D. at Tufts University School of Medicine. He completed his internship in internal medicine in Boston and his residency in San Diego, where he married Carolyn Reynolds.

Howard served in the military as a Staff Physician, a Staff Cardiologist, and a Cath Lab Director. He was based out of Honolulu, HI, and San Antonio, TX. He was deployed three times—to Thailand, Tonga, and Kuwait. At Base Camp Kuwait following Operation Desert Storm, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

Howard specialized in and practiced interventional cardiology in both Denver, CO, and Bloomington, IN. For the past 18 years, he worked at the Saint Cloud CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center.

Howard enjoyed exercising outside: playing tennis, running, swimming, and especially cycling. When weather allowed, he cycled a daily 40-50 miles after work. Among his favorite family activities were attending Timberwolves games and classical music concerts, watching movies, and dining out.

Howard is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; his three sons, Philip, Benjamin, and Richard; his mother, Rita; and his three sisters, Debbie, Paula, and Marla.

Those who have been touched by the life of Howard Zimring are invited to attend the memorial gathering and celebration of life at Miller Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud on Friday, March 22 from 5-8 PM.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the Bruce N. Reynolds, M.D., M85 & Carolyn and Howard Zimring, M.D. M85 Trust and Scholarship Fund. Contributions will go towards supporting young students to fulfill their dreams of attending medical school and becoming professional physicians. More information is available at go.tufts.edu/zimring.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 21, 2019
