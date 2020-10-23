Howard "Allen" Otterness



Allen was born September 2, 1936 to George and Josephine Otterness of Brooten, MN. Allen attended elementary and high school in Brooten, and while he was in high school, he participated in basketball and baseball. After high school he served in the United States Air Force, spending part of his time overseas. Upon discharge, he met and married Joan Schwieters of Padua, MN. Together, they had two children.



During his life, he was a long time barber in Cold Spring, MN. Allen was an avid sports' fan and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren's activities, as well as nieces and nephews. Earlier in his life he enjoyed fishing and golfing with his family. His sense of humor, smirky smile and deep love for his family will never be forgotten. At age 84, Allen passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on October 19, 2020 He will be deeply missed but forever in his family's hearts.



Allen is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Joan Otterness; his son Todd (Benita) Otterness of Lowry, MN; his daughter Lisa (Greg) Yoerg of Rice, MN; Grandchildren—Amanda (Jason) Halvorson, Samantha (Dan) Toenyan; Jacob Otterness, Joni Yoerg, Levi Otterness, Brady Yoerg, and Danyelle Yoerg as well as four great-grandchildren: Leo, Gordon, Mia and Greta.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerome, and sisters Eleanor and Linda.



The family has held a private celebration of life. A family memorial and Christian burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery, Little Falls, Minnesota at a later date.









