Paynesville, MN - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Hubert B. Lieser, 75, of Paynesville will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Martin's Catholic Church in St. Martin. Hubert passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Thursday, April 11, 2019 after an eleven-month battle with brain cancer. Hubert donated his brain to science for further education. His brothers, Rev. Vincent and Rev. Greg Lieser along with Rev. Edward Vebelun, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday both at St. Martin's Parish Center in St. Martin. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.



Hubert was born on March 13, 1944 in Zion Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Bernard and Caroline (Garding) Lieser. He proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam from 1962-1965. Hubert married Agnes Hassing on January 31, 1969 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. He farmed for 30 years and also enjoyed trucking until his retirement in 2014. Hubert also raised draft horses for many years and obtained his private pilot's license. He owned a Cessna 172 Skyhawk which he loved piloting. Hubert was a 51 year member of the Othmar Braun Lake Henry American Legion #612 and during his time he held several offices and was on the drill team. Hubert really enjoyed honoring his fellow veterans. He was also a member of St. Joseph's Society and a lifetime member of the Stearns County Pioneer Club.



Hubert is survived by his wife of 50 years, Agnes; sons, Christopher (Ping) of Maryland Heights, Missouri, Tony (Denise Crowley) of Maynard, Bill (Sarah) of Paynesville, Tom (Mary) of Elk River; honorary daughter, Meredith Lieser; grandchildren, Rebecca, Drake, Karley, Natalie, Zachery and Matthew Lieser and Alex Pierson; siblings, Stanley (Bertha) of Texas, Rev. Gregory of Sauk Rapids, Bernie (Larry) Gresko of California, Rev. Vincent of Sauk Rapids, Colette Petitt of Virginia and Issy (Alvina) of Waite Park; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Caroline; in-laws, Clement and Catherine Hassing; niece, Doris Dingman; nephew, Mark Hanley; brother-in-law, Charles Petitt; and sister-in-law, Carol Kersting.



Memorials are preferred.



A special thank you to CentraCare Home & Hospice for their awesome care.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary