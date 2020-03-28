|
|
Hugo Francis Sonbuchner
Monticello - Age 82, of Monticello, Minnesota, died March 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Gail, children Greg Sonbuchner (Larisa), Jon Sonbuchner (Susan), Marla Olson (Rodney), Sean Murphy (Roberta), Jason Murphy (Sashaa) and Viktoria Mendez (Fernando), fourteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother, Paul Sonbuchner, four nieces and four nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Joyce Kramer and Corrine Sheridian, Barb and George Gast. Hugo was born on June 17, 1937, to Frank and Olivia Sonbuchner. He was raised by his aunt Barbara and George Gast. He was graduated from Fr. Pierz Memorial High School in 1955. He farmed in Pierz, Minnesota, from 1955 to 1970. He received a BS from St. Cloud State in 1970 and a MS from the University of St. Thomas in 1994. He taught English and German from 1970-1999 retiring from Becker High School. He was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church, a counselor in the PREPARE/ENRICH Program, a greeter, in the Garden Club and Adoration. He was also a member of the American Contract Bridge League. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family has postponed the funeral service and is hoping to reschedule in mid June.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020