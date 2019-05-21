Ida Marie Scheffler



COLD SPRING - Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Ida M. Scheffler age 91, who died Monday, May 20, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.



A gathering of family and friends will be from 12:00 - 1:15 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the church narthex.



Ida was born on August 31, 1927 in rural Adrian, MN to Joseph and Ella (Wiedert) Kellen. She graduated from St. Adrian High School in 1945. She married John Mathias Scheffler at St. Adrian Catholic Church in Adrian, MN on July 29, 1947. They lived in Worthington and Luverne, MN after their marriage until moving to Taconite Harbor on the North Shore of Lake Superior in 1957. They retired to Cold Spring in 1986. Ida was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Christian Women, a lector, communion minister and funeral aide. She was a member of VFW Post 6915 and American Legion Auxiliary Post 0455 in Cold Spring. Ida enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, crocheting, sewing, playing bingo, listening to polka music and especially time with family.



She is survived by her children, Gene (Kathleen) Scheffler, Golden Valley, MN; Eldon (Carla) Scheffler, Sartell, MN; Guy (Cindi) Scheffler, Plymouth, MN; John (Laurie) Scheffler, Fishers, IN; Irene Durfee, Maple Grove, MN; Karen Eliasen, Barron, WI; Carolyn (David) Wood, Plymouth, MN; brother, Joseph Kellen, Adrian, MN; sisters, Margie Wieneke, Adrian, MN; Dolores Sieve, Worthington, MN; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John; grandson, Joe; brothers, Raymond Kellen and Raphael Kellen; sisters, Sister Joanna Kellen and Sister Louise Kellen.



The Scheffler family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Campus and the St. Cloud Hospital for the compassionate care they gave to Ida.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 21, 2019