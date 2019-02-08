Imogene A. Roering



Waite Park - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park for Imogene A. Roering, age 92 of Waite Park who passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.



Imogene was born April 8, 1926 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Philomena (Plutz) Bloch. She married Herbert H. Roering on July 23, 1942 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park. Imogene was a homemaker most of her life and was also employed in Dietetics at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Medical Center for 20 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of St. Joseph's Parish, Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Unit #428 Auxiliary, St. Cloud Eagles Arie #622 Auxiliary and the St. Cloud Veterans of Foreign Wars Granite Post #428 Auxiliary.



Imogene was a Minnesota Twins fans and liked collecting cookbooks, bingo, casinos, gardening, embroidering dish towels, word searches and jigsaw puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.



She is survived by her children, Gary (Edith) of Sun City, Arizona, Sharon (Tim) Hall of St. Cloud, Linda (Gregory) Bruestle of Rice, Randie (Patrick) Falk of Waite Park and Jeff of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter.



She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter-in-law, Jayne on August 11, 2018; sisters, Irene Turk and Adeline Ritchie; and brothers, Jim and Vernon.













