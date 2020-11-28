Ione J. TorborgSt. Cloud - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Ione J. Torborg, age 78, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church.Ione was born on January 13, 1942 to Edwin and Helen (Mehr) Wieber in Farming, Minnesota. She was baptized at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Farming and attended Farming Elementary School from first through eighth grade. She graduated from Albany High School in 1959 and later attended the College of St. Benedict from 1959 to 1962. She enjoyed studying German at St. Cloud State University from 1979-1981. Ione worked at Evens-Cesnik Clinic from 1962 to 1963 in Sauk Rapids and also at Zapp National Bank from 1964 to 1965 in St. Cloud. She was united in marriage to Arthur Danzl in 1964. Arthur died on December 9, 1966 due to brain cancer. She met and later married Francis "Jerry" Torborg on December 30, 1967. She had 2 children; daughter, Lori (nee: Danzl Torborg) Hengel and son, Joel Torborg. After Joel graduated from 8th grade, Ione went on to volunteer at the in the Sts. Peter & Paul Primary School Library and then it became her part-time job from 1986 to 1997. She volunteered at the St. Cloud Public Library with the Friends of the Library Board and their used bookstore until the COVID-19 Pandemic began. She also volunteered at St. Peter's Catholic Church doing various volunteer jobs.Ione was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading, singing, traveling and being a parent. Ione also enjoyed reading, writing, speaking and translating German. She had health problems starting in December of 1991, when she was diagnosed with Endometrial Cancer and more recently Pancreatic Cancer which spread to her liver in the Summer of 2020. Even though she had a myriad of health problems, Ione always enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering in her community, especially for St. Peter's Catholic Church and Meals on Wheels.She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 53 years, Francis "Jerry"; children, Lori (Kevin) Hengel and Joel (Amanda) Torborg; grandchildren, Josh Hengel, Melanie (Eric) Hengel O'Toole, Rece Torborg, and Rylee Torborg; sisters, Carin (Jerry) Schroeder and Doreen (Vern) Frericks; brothers, Robert (Emilio), Dennis (Pat), Leon (Diane) and Gary (Lynn); in-laws, Leona Schleper, Theresa Mendiola, Fred (Wanda) Danzl and Dorothy Lind; special friends, Bob (Mary Lou) Wiener, Jeanette (Ed) Gravlin, Sharon Peterson, Diane Schubbe, Barbara (Robert) Keating, Eileen Wiener and Floyd Rapp.Ione is preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur Danzl; parents; mothers and fathers-in-law, Fred (Emma) Danzl and Herman (Theresa) Torborg; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (Ludwig) Braegelmann, Tharsilla (Melvin) Gertken, Paul Schleper, Ramon Mendiola and Richard Lind; special friends, George and Loretta Wiener, Eileen Torborg, Rose Ann Rapp, Marian (Jim) Fahey and Tom Wiener.A special thank you to the staff of Centra Care Home Hospice and the University of Minnesota Women's and Children's Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Ione over the years.In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to your local Food Shelf.