Irene A. Pohlmann
Melrose - Irene A. Pohlmann, age 89 of Melrose, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Irene Agnes Koopmeiners was born April 7, 1929 in St. Francis, Minnesota to Herman and Florence (Pohlmann) Koopmeiners. She attended country school graduating in 1943 and then achieving her GED in 1986. Irene married Francis "Lawrence" Pohlmann on July 6, 1948 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. The couple farmed together and raised a family of 12. After moving into town she volunteered as a Sacristan at St. Mary's and visited many sick and homebound parishoners. Irene was also the secretary for the VFW for many years.
Irene was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, the Christian Mothers, and Catholic United Financial. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards with her family and friends, traveling, gardening, canning, and sewing.
Survivors include her children, Kathy (Dave) Welle of Freeport, Fred Pohlmann of Willmar, Dan (Ruth) Pohlmann of Sauk Centre, Patty Ahrens of Long Prairie, Rita (Jim) Geehan of Ham Lake, Eileen (Butch) Schneider of Cold Spring, Henry (Mary) Pohlmann of Melrose, Teresa (Bill) LeClaire of St. Cloud, Carla (Dave Anderson) Hinnenkamp of St. Cloud; son-in-law, Mark Vener; 26 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Jane Austing, Florentine Roering, Jerry Koopmeiners, Carol Klaphake, and JoAnn Zenzen.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Lawrence" Pohlmann; parents, Herman and Florence; children, David Pohlmann, MaryAnn Vener, and Bernard Pohlmann; daughter-in-law, Karen Pohlmann; granddaughter, Tara Pohlmann; and siblings, Margie Roering, Bert Koopmeiners, Jim Koopmeiners, and Joyce Koopmeiners.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 14, 2019