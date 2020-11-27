1/1
Irene A. Schlangen
Irene A. Schlangen

Richmond - February 20, 1922 - November 26, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Irene A. Schlangen, age 98, who died Thursday at her home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those who attend must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Irene was born on the family farm south of Cold Spring, MN to Michael and Margaret (Keil) Hommerding. She married Raymond A. Schlangen January 12, 1943 in St. Nicholas Church, St. Nicholas, MN.

Irene farmed with her husband and was a homemaker. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Catholic United, and Christian Women.

Irene is survived by Donna (Don) Zierden, Ken (Laura), Allan (Suz), Julie (Dave) Nordvik, Dale (Janelle); brothers-in-law, Ben Witte, Jim Opatz; sisters-in-law, Marlys Schlangen, Carolyn Schlangen; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; children, Bernadine, Eldred, Patrick, Vernon, Rosemary, Sharon and all her siblings and their spouses.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
