Irene and Larry O'RourkeSauk Rapids - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Irene A. and Lawrence "Larry" M. O'Rourke. Irene passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Country Manor Healthcare Center and Larry passed away on April 29, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and Irene will join her husband Larry at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Minden Township. Friends and relatives may visit from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday morning at the church.Lawrence Michael O'Rourke was born on February 1, 1946 in St. Cloud to Thomas Jr. and Mary (Feany) O'Rourke. He served his country in the United States Navy from March 6, 1966 until December 1, 1969, where he was stationed on the USS Corry. Larry worked as a high-pressure boiler operator for Moorhead State University and the St. Cloud Reformatory. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254 and the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992. Larry enjoyed camping, canoeing and spending time with his family. He was especially close with his only grandchild, Emma. Larry was very family oriented, caring, generous and was always willing to go the extra mile for others.Irene was born on July 2, 1949 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Catherine (Theilman) Merdan. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years and most recently, worked as a cashier at Walmart. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Irene enjoyed quilting, gardening and playing cards, especially 500 and Cribbage. She was kind, caring and easy going. Irene was always smiling and filled with joy. Her faith in God and her family was very important to her.Irene and Larry were married on December 5, 1970 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon.Survivors include their sons, Paul of Duluth, Brennan (Bemidji) of Minnetonka and Mike (Sarah) of Manitowoc, WI; granddaughter, Emma; Irene's siblings, Mike (Janice) Merdan of Avon, Ione (Tom) Jacobs of St. Cloud, John (Jane) Merdan of Avon and Mary (Al) Eisenshenk of Avon. Larry's sister, Kay Dalton of Buffalo; brother, Gerald (Karen) of Red Wing; sister in law, Mary Lou of Janesville, WI; and brother in law, Roger Baumhoven of St. Paul. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Larry; and infant daughter, Connie. Larry was preceded in death by parents; brothers, James "Red" and Pat; sister, Margie Baumhoven and infant daughter, Connie."Pray for me, as I will for thee, that we may merrily meet in Heaven"