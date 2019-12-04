|
Irene C. Sincleair
St. Cloud, MN - Irene Catherine Sincleair, age 79, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, surrounded by her family, at home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the VA Chapel. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, Minnesota on Monday.
Irene was born September 25, 1940 in Somerville, MA to William J. and Irene C. (Flanagan) Ryan. She received her nursing degree from Laboure College in Boston, MA. Irene served as a nurse in the United States Navy Nurse Corps from 1962 to 1967. On January 13, 1967 Irene was united in marriage to Forrest "Steve" S. Sincleair at Roosevelt Roads Naval Station, Puerto Rico. They lived in Glenwood, MN, moving to St. Cloud in 1991. Irene worked as a registered nurse for 50 years and never felt like she worked a day in her life, because she loved what she did. She was employed by Glenwood Glacial Ridge Hospital as Hospice Supervisor and then at the St. Cloud Hospital in labor and delivery for 15 years, retiring in 2003. During her career Irene helped set up hospice programs in Sauk Centre and Long Prairie. She proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister at the various parishes she was a member of. Irene enjoyed knitting afghans for family and friends, making chocolate chip cookies, watching hockey, especially St. Cloud State University hockey, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren's events and hosting Wednesday night dinners for her family. Of all the titles that Irene had, "Nana" was the one she was most proud of.
Survivors include her children, Catherine (Philip) Mawby of Chester, SC; Kevin Sincleair of St. Cloud, MN; Kenneth Sincleair of St. Cloud, MN; brother, William (Mary Ann) Ryan of Colliersville, TN; sisters, Mary Lou Yanus of Medford, MA; Claire (Jim) Collins of Medford, MA; four grandchildren, Melissa (Joel) Vagle of Big Lake, MN; Daniel Hlinsky of Mankato, MN; Maegen (Ryan) Sincleair Usher of Crystal, MN; Ryan Sincleair of St. Cloud, MN; and seven great grandchildren, Britta, Anders, Annika, Eva, Keely, Colin and Liam.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Forrest "Steve" Sincleair on February 20, 2012, daughter-in-law, Dollie Sincleair, and brother, Joseph F. Ryan.
The family requests that anyone who has an afghan that Irene made, to bring it to the visitation/funeral so that is can be displayed.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019