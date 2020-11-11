Irene SowadaBowlus - The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Irene Sowada, age 66, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. Visitation will be held from 10AM-11AM at church before the Mass. Irene passed away on Tuesday, November 10 at her home in Bowlus. Irene was born on December 6, 1953 in St. Cloud, the daughter of Leo and Marcella (Blonigen) Gondringer. She graduated from Albany High School, and was a dedicated worker at FingerHut for 43 and a half years until her retirement in September of 2019. She was united in marriage to Norris Sowada on July 19, 1980 in Avon; they shared 34 years of faith and devotion before Norris' passing in 2014. Irene will remain in the hearts of her children, Amanda (Tim) Gunther, Sarah Sowada, Adam (Katy) Sowada; grandchildren, Landen and Hudsen Gunther, as well as Maddyson Sowada and James Kraemer; siblings, Jim (Joan) Gondringer, Theresa Hollermann, Ken (Linda) Gondringer, LeRoy (Marion) Gondringer, Richard (friend, Denise) Gondringer, JoAnn (Dennis) Gerads, Linda (Dave Schreifels) Gondringer, Susie Gondringer; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Sowada; parents, Leo and Marcella Gondringer; and brother-in-law, Don Hollermann.