Irma J. NierenhausenSt. Cloud - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Irma J. Nierenhausen, age 85 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Interment will take place at the St. Boniface Parish Columbarium in Cold Spring.Family and friends may gather after 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church.Irma was born July 3, 1935 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Frank and Agnes (Beniek) Jarnot. She married Ralph A. Nierenhausen on June 12, 1956 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Irma was employed by Holes-Webway for over 20 years and later by Fingerhut for another 20 years retiring in 2000. She was a member of St. Paul's Parish and served as a Eucharistic Minister.Irma enjoyed fishing, baking, gardening, embroidering, playing bingo, cribbage and 500. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Irma was devoted to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and friends.Survivors include her children, Cheryl (Ken) Klaverkamp of St. Cloud, Brenda (Mark) Kirchner of St. Cloud, Bev (Dennis) Host of St. Cloud and Bill (Jodi Rothstein) of St. Cloud; 13 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph in 2011; brothers, Damis, Elmer, Clarence and Allen; and sister, Emily Korman.Irma's family would like to thank the staff of the Country Manor Health Care Center for the great care they gave to our mother.Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.