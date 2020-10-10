1/1
Irma Otte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma Otte

Sauk Centre - Irma H. Otte of Sauk Centre, died peacefully in the presence of her family on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at CentraCare-Sauk Centre Care Center in Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 14 at St Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Rev. Greg Paffel will officiate with interment following in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre.

Irma Hinnenkamp was born August 13, 1920 in Melrose, Minnesota to Ben, Jr. and Mary (Angelbeck) Hinnenkamp. On August 30, 1939 she married Casimir Otte at St, Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. The couple farmed near Sauk Centre until retiring in 1974. She began working at the Sauk Centre Nursing Home in 1975, where she worked for about 12 years.

Irma was a member of St Paul's Catholic Church and Christian Mothers. Irma enjoyed bowling, playing cards, gardening, watching Twins baseball, socializing with family and friends, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Irma celebrated her 100th birthday in August with her family. She was so happy that she was able to make that milestone.

Survivors include her children, Joyce (Jerry) Schlangen of Cold Spring, Gary (Peg) Otte of Victoria, son-in-law, Ray Freecheck of East Bethel; ten grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and sister, Bernadine Winter of Greenwald.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Casimir Otte on August 15, 2009; daughter, Arlene Freecheck on August 25, 2009; parents; brothers and sisters, Theckla Blenker, Clarence Hinnenkamp, Ludwina Brake; Collette Von Wahlde, Robert Hinnenkamp, Isadore Hinnenkamp, Herbert Hinnenkamp, and Ben Hinnenkamp.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services, Sauk Centre.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
620 Beltline Road
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
320-352-3089
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved