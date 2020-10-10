Irma Otte



Sauk Centre - Irma H. Otte of Sauk Centre, died peacefully in the presence of her family on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at CentraCare-Sauk Centre Care Center in Minnesota.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 14 at St Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Rev. Greg Paffel will officiate with interment following in the parish cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre.



Irma Hinnenkamp was born August 13, 1920 in Melrose, Minnesota to Ben, Jr. and Mary (Angelbeck) Hinnenkamp. On August 30, 1939 she married Casimir Otte at St, Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. The couple farmed near Sauk Centre until retiring in 1974. She began working at the Sauk Centre Nursing Home in 1975, where she worked for about 12 years.



Irma was a member of St Paul's Catholic Church and Christian Mothers. Irma enjoyed bowling, playing cards, gardening, watching Twins baseball, socializing with family and friends, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Irma celebrated her 100th birthday in August with her family. She was so happy that she was able to make that milestone.



Survivors include her children, Joyce (Jerry) Schlangen of Cold Spring, Gary (Peg) Otte of Victoria, son-in-law, Ray Freecheck of East Bethel; ten grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and sister, Bernadine Winter of Greenwald.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Casimir Otte on August 15, 2009; daughter, Arlene Freecheck on August 25, 2009; parents; brothers and sisters, Theckla Blenker, Clarence Hinnenkamp, Ludwina Brake; Collette Von Wahlde, Robert Hinnenkamp, Isadore Hinnenkamp, Herbert Hinnenkamp, and Ben Hinnenkamp.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.



Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services, Sauk Centre.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store