Services
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Morrill, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Morrill, MN
Isabel Schefers Obituary
Isabel Schefers

Foley - Isabel Schefers, age 92, of Foley, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial for Isabel will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. Rev. Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Friday, March 1st at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue after 9:30 AM Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Isabel Barbara (Backes) Schefers was born July 13, 1926 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the youngest of 13 children to Joseph and Benedicta (Willenbring) Backes. She grew up in Farming, Minnesota and enjoyed time with her many siblings. On an evening in 1942, Isabel met a young man named Herbert Schefers at the Richmond Colliseum. The next morning, Herbert left to serve in the U.S. Navy, but Isabel and Herbert continued to write one another during the war. Four years later, Herbert returned and he and Isabel began dating. On September 5, 1949, Isabel was united in marriage with Herbert at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Farming. The couple owned a grocery store in St. Cloud before buying a farm north of Ramey where they raised their 8 children. Isabel enjoyed life on the farm tending to her garden and caring for flowers. She especially adored her kitty. She was an amazing cook and talented baker, as well as a gifted seamstress. She was kind-hearted and soft-spoken; always willing to help others and treasured time spent with her family.

Isabel is survived by her children: Terry (Dana) of Ham Lake, Linda Young (David Wambach) of Hillman, Diane (John) Struffert of Hillman, Tom (Krissy) of Foley, John (Darla) of Richmond, Jim (Bonnie) of Foley, MaryAnn Schefers of Mora, Rick (Charlotte) of Foley; 15 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph & Benedicta; husband, Herbert; son-in-law, Kenny Young; and 12 siblings.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 27, 2019
