Isabelle Mary Barker



St. Cloud - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Church of Saint Anthony of Padua, 2405 1st Street N, in St. Cloud, MN. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am in the church vestibule.



Isabelle Barker was born December 26, 1924 in Millerville, MN to Joseph and Mary Haiden. She graduated from Brandon High School and then received her R.N. from St. Francis School of Nursing in Breckenridge, MN. She began her nursing career at Glenwood Community Hospital in Glenwood, MN. In 1959, Isabelle moved with her 3 children to Brownsville, TX (1539 miles in a 1951 Chevrolet pulling a U-Haul Trailer) where she was a surgical nurse at Mercy Hospital. Isabelle then became the Surgical Nurse for Dr. Harry Miller a prominent surgeon in Brownsville. In 1966, due to the failing health of her parents, she moved to St. Cloud, MN and began her career at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Hospital where she retired as the Head Nurse of the Drug and Alcohol program of which she was a co-creator. Upon retiring from the VA, she began her volunteer work at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud as a Eucharistic minister, reader, and volunteer birthday card writer! At the age of 79 she volunteered and spent a month in the mountains of Guatemala building houses for the poor!



Isabelle was an adventurous traveler. She traveled all over the U.S. and in addition to the normal European and Holy Land Tours she has walked on the Great Wall of China, rode a camel in Egypt and a donkey in Puerto Vallarta. However; her best trip of all had be the week in Hong Kong with her daughter Jackie and her son Brad.



Isabelle is survived by her son Bradford Barker; daughter Jacquelyn Dombrovski and husband, Stephen; and daughter Bonita Brothers and husband Rodney; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by; her sisters Josephine Sperl and Joan Prout, brother Gerald Haiden; and numerous nieces and nephews. Isabelle was proceeded in death by; her parents Joseph and Mary Haiden; siblings Matt, Jim, Richard, Ray, Herb, Margaret, and infant Margaret Ann.









