Jace Thomas Heikkila



Jace Thomas Heikkila was born the oldest of three children to Rachel and Dave Heikkila on December 23, 1998 in St. Cloud Minnesota. He graduated from Apollo High School in 2017.



Jace loved the outdoors and spending time with friends. He enjoyed trick biking, boating, skateboarding, gymnastics, camping and most recently, strength training with his lifelong friend, Trent. Jace loved music and the finer things in life. As his tattoos displayed, he was a very creative, artistic soul. Self expression was important to Jace and he had a very charismatic way about him. Jace was a very kind hearted young man and many people looked up to him. Teachers and counselors always supported Jace and spoke very highly of him. Jace possessed an inner strength and perseverance you would be surprised to see in someone so young. Although a man of few words, his presence was felt when he entered the room. Being described by friends as a "realist" is very fitting. Jace lived life on his terms. He overcame many adversities in his life and lived with strength, adventure and conviction. He was fiercely loyal to those he loved and never left home without saying "I love you".



Jace is survived by his parents Rachel and Dave Heikkila, sister Jada, brother Ethan, Grandmother Norma Heikkila and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents, Marie and Irving Jokela, Paternal Grandfather John W. Heikkila, and Cousin Angell Jokela along with several beloved Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.



Memorial to be held at: Westwood Community Church on Saturday, August 15, 2020, 1pm Visitation ~ 2pm Service. 5719 Walnut Dr. St. Cloud, MN 56303 320-230-6700.









