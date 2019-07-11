|
|
Jack Flavin
Little Falls, MN. - Jack Flavin, 33-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place from 4-8 P.M. on July 12, 2019 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with a time of sharing and remembrance at 7:00 P.M. all on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Left to cherish Jack's memory are his mom and dad, Shawn and Barb Flavin; his love, Amanda Johnson; siblings Mike (Katie) Flavin of Buffalo, MN, Missy (Paul) Anez of Little Falls, MN, and Josh (Leesa Ching) Flavin of Wausau, WI; nieces and nephews Alec, Ellie, Erik, Logan, Abe, Ayla, Crew and Finley; grandfathers Marv Welna and Dennis Flavin; grandmother Helen Larson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated by the family to a drug addiction awareness program.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 11, 2019