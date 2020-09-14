1/1
Jack Ray Cluth Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Ray Cluth Sr.

Burns Township - Jack Ray Cluth Sr., 82, of Burns Township, WI died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home. He was born June 23, 1938, to Robert and Bessie (Smejkl) Cluth in Chicago, IL.

Jack grew up in Walker, MN and graduated from Walker High School. He married Sally Stewart on June 26, 1959, in Chicago. Following marriage, they moved back to Walker for a couple of years and then to St. Cloud, MN. They settled to Monroe County Wisconsin in 1985, where he worked as an instructor for AARTC at Fort McCoy. Jack joined the Army Reserves at an E-1, working his way through the ranks retiring some 30 years later as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Jack was a hardworking man. He had a major stroke in 1991, which limited him to being Sally's right hand man around the house. Jack enjoyed building furniture, doing puzzles, and gardening. He was also an avid deer hunter.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sally, of Burns; his four children, Jack Jr. (Erin) Cluth, of Portland, OR; Mark (Vicki) Cluth, of Mukwonago, WI; Michael (Suzanne) Cluth, of Albuquerque, NM; and Patrick (JoAnne) Cluth, of Zumbrota, MN. He is further survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bessie; and four siblings, Robert, Richard, June, and Nancy.

A graveside burial was held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, in Burns Cemetery, Rural, Bangor, WI. Military honors were rendered by Sparta VFW Post 2112. Online condolences may be sent to the Cluth family at www.schanhoferfh.com.

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, assisted the family with funeral arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the St. Cloud Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved