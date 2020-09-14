Jack Ray Cluth Sr.
Burns Township - Jack Ray Cluth Sr., 82, of Burns Township, WI died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home. He was born June 23, 1938, to Robert and Bessie (Smejkl) Cluth in Chicago, IL.
Jack grew up in Walker, MN and graduated from Walker High School. He married Sally Stewart on June 26, 1959, in Chicago. Following marriage, they moved back to Walker for a couple of years and then to St. Cloud, MN. They settled to Monroe County Wisconsin in 1985, where he worked as an instructor for AARTC at Fort McCoy. Jack joined the Army Reserves at an E-1, working his way through the ranks retiring some 30 years later as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Jack was a hardworking man. He had a major stroke in 1991, which limited him to being Sally's right hand man around the house. Jack enjoyed building furniture, doing puzzles, and gardening. He was also an avid deer hunter.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sally, of Burns; his four children, Jack Jr. (Erin) Cluth, of Portland, OR; Mark (Vicki) Cluth, of Mukwonago, WI; Michael (Suzanne) Cluth, of Albuquerque, NM; and Patrick (JoAnne) Cluth, of Zumbrota, MN. He is further survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bessie; and four siblings, Robert, Richard, June, and Nancy.
A graveside burial was held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, in Burns Cemetery, Rural, Bangor, WI. Military honors were rendered by Sparta VFW Post 2112. Online condolences may be sent to the Cluth family at www.schanhoferfh.com
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, assisted the family with funeral arrangements.