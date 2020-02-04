Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Eden Prairie Chapel
7625 Mitchell Road
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
(952) 975-0400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Eden Prairie Chapel
7625 Mitchell Road
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Eden Prairie Chapel
7625 Mitchell Road
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Jack Schwartz
Jack Schwartz

Jack Schwartz

Jack Schwartz Obituary
Jack Schwartz

Chanhassen - Jack Schwartz, 60, Chanhassen, passed away on January 29, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Doris. Survived by wife Juli; sons, Justin (Melissa) Hedtke and Brent Hedtke (Nina DeNio); brothers, Jim (Gloria) Kessler, Charlie (Jill) Schwartz, Randy Schwartz; sisters, Bonnie (Bob) Storms and Michelle Schwartz; mother-in-law, DianaLee Luckerand many friends and family. Memorial Service Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior all at the Washburn-McReavy Eden Prairie Chapel. Private interment.

www.Washburn-McReavy.com

Eden Prairie Chapel

952-975-0400

7625 Mitchell Rd. (1 blk. N. of Hwy 5)



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
