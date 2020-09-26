Jacqueline J. KitcharSaint Cloud, MN - A gathering of family and friends celebrating the life of Jackie Kitchar will be on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Jackie passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 22nd at her home in St. Cloud after a long battle with a serious illness.She was born on January 1st, 1967 in St Cloud, to Jane Kitchar and Jack Kitchar. She attended Cathedral High School and graduated from St Cloud State University after studying in Stuttgart, Germany. She furthered her linguistic talents as an interpreter for the US Army Defense Language Institute, in Monterrey, CA during Operation Desert Storm from which she was discharged honorably as a disabled veteran. Jackie was fluent in French, German, Polish, and Russian. On June 3, 1994, she married Lyric McBride and settled back in St Cloud raising her two beloved sons Nicholas and Brooks. She was a loving, hard-working mother and wife, devoting many years to serve as President of the St. Cloud Area Farmers' Market. She also loved to cook, bake, blog about her creations, and spend time with her husband and boys. Her smile and quick wit will be missed by all, because she always made it her goal to make life just a little easier for anyone and everyone she could.Jackie is survived by her husband, Lyric, and sons Brooks, St. Cloud, and Nicholas, Honolulu, HI, brother, John M. Thailand, and parents, Jane Kitchar, Elkhart, IN and Jack Kitchar, Sauk Rapids.