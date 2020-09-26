1/1
Jacqueline J. Kitchar
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline J. Kitchar

Saint Cloud, MN - A gathering of family and friends celebrating the life of Jackie Kitchar will be on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Jackie passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 22nd at her home in St. Cloud after a long battle with a serious illness.

She was born on January 1st, 1967 in St Cloud, to Jane Kitchar and Jack Kitchar. She attended Cathedral High School and graduated from St Cloud State University after studying in Stuttgart, Germany. She furthered her linguistic talents as an interpreter for the US Army Defense Language Institute, in Monterrey, CA during Operation Desert Storm from which she was discharged honorably as a disabled veteran. Jackie was fluent in French, German, Polish, and Russian. On June 3, 1994, she married Lyric McBride and settled back in St Cloud raising her two beloved sons Nicholas and Brooks. She was a loving, hard-working mother and wife, devoting many years to serve as President of the St. Cloud Area Farmers' Market. She also loved to cook, bake, blog about her creations, and spend time with her husband and boys. Her smile and quick wit will be missed by all, because she always made it her goal to make life just a little easier for anyone and everyone she could.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Lyric, and sons Brooks, St. Cloud, and Nicholas, Honolulu, HI, brother, John M. Thailand, and parents, Jane Kitchar, Elkhart, IN and Jack Kitchar, Sauk Rapids.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Always Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Al Schwinghammer
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved