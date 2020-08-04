1/1
Jacqueline Lee "Jackie" Eizenhoefer
Jacqueline 'Jackie' Lee Eizenhoefer

Waite Park, MN - Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee Eizenhoefer, age 74 of Waite Park passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the St Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 6:00pm at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Jackie was born April 13, 1946 in St. Cloud, MN to Irvin and Lorriane (Leyk) Lagergren. She attended St. Cloud Technical High School. Jackie spent almost 15 years traveling and working with the carnival. On March 21, 1966 she was united in marriage to Thomas D. Eizenhoefer. Later, Jackie returned to St. Cloud and worked for Vision-Ease for over 25 years. She also worked other jobs including tending bar, selling pull-tabs and calling Bingo. Jackie loved to fish, she also enjoyed playing bingo, and setting puzzles.

Survivors include her children, Thomas (Sonia) and Danny (Jessica Jones); grandchildren, Nathaniel Eizebhoefer, Heather (Adam) Perry, Rhett Aspling, Izabella Studer, Hannah Zellman, Sophia Eizenhoefer, and Jordan Eizenhoefer, also surviving are 3 great grandchildren, Sophia, Lucas, and Astrid, and brothers and sisters, Margie Oltz, Dennis (Vivian) Lagergren, Ginny (Jerry) George, Suzan Clark, Michael (Theresa) Lagergren, Deborah Lagergren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Thomas (1978) and brothers Gerald, Allen, and Eugene.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
