Jacqueline "Jackie" R. KoshiolLuxemburg - Jacqueline 'Jackie' Rita Koshiol, 91, of Luxemburg, passed away peacefully from leukemia on November 26, 2020, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Due to the pandemic, private services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate, and the burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.Jackie was born September 10, 1929, to Frank and Marcella (Schill) Laudenbach. She and her twin brother were small and not expected to survive the winter, but both defied those odds. She grew up on the family farm in St. Augusta and graduated in 1947 from St. Cloud Technical High School. Jacqueline was married to Norbert Koshiol on September 27, 1951 in St. Augusta, MN. During their lifetime together, they farmed and raised a family of eight children in Luxemburg. She was a member of St. Wendelin Parish.Jackie enjoyed a competitive card game of 500, a daily walk, and was an extraordinary cook and gardener. Her recipes are difficult to replicate because ingredients were added until they looked or tasted "right". Her favorite days were when the farm was full of activity with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We are blessed with many precious memories of her gentle and kind nature.Jackie is survived by children Dale (Margie), Kevin (Lynn Keller), Jeff, Myles (Joyce), Dean (Amy), Bruce (Kathy Anderson), Jeanine (Bob) Massmann, Charlie (Melissa). Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Tom (Beaty), Bob (Shirley), Russell (Connie), Gary (Marlene) Laudenbach, and her sister Barbara (Rick) Schuldt. Sisters-in-law Adeline and Dorine Laudenbach and brothers-in-law Don Lommel and Orville Cremers.Preceded in death by husband Norbert, daughter-in-law Laurie Koshiol, sisters Marion Hansen, Kathleen Lommel, Carol Lenzmeier, Audrey Cremers, brother Harvey Laudenbach, twin brother Jack Laudenbach, and two infant brothers Joseph and Franklin.Special thank you to the staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice and Centracare Hospice.In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.