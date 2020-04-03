|
|
Jacqueline S. French
St. Joseph - Jacque French, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at her home in St. Joseph on March 30th 2020. Services will be held at a later date.
She graduated from Hopkins High School and Saint Cloud State University.
Jacque was a devoted employee and Director of Development of Anna Marie's Shelter a home dedicated to Battered Women for many years.
She dedicated her life to helping others and was heavily involved in the community. In 2010 Jacque was given a community hero award.
She leaves behind her loving son, Jason Albertine; sister, Kaye (Tom) Molin; and three nieces, Kari, Tracey and Kellie and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020