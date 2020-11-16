1/1
James A. "Jim" Rieland
James A. "Jim" Rieland

St. Cloud - Private graveside services will be held for James A. "Jim" Rieland, age 81, of St. Cloud who passed away at his home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Jim was born on July 7, 1939 in Melrose to Boniface and Genevieve (LeClaire) Rieland. He married Erma Gruber on May 3, 1958 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Jim work for the Spring Hill Creamery before working for the Burlington Northern Railroad. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

He liked hunting, fishing and especially enjoyed the time spent with his family.

James is survived by his children, Kevin of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, Kim (Larry) Werkmeister of Coon Rapids and Kerry (Deb) of St. Cloud; two grandchildren, Emily and Dustin; sister, Marylin winter of St. Cloud; and sister-in-law, Patty Wensman of Paynesville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Erma on April 10, 2020; and sister, Nita on July 29, 2020.

Memorials are preferred.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
