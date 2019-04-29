Rev. James A. Thoennes



Millerville - Rev. James Albert Thoennes, 80 year old resident of North Ridge Care Center, New Hope, MN passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Church of Our Lady of Seven Dolors, Millerville, MN. Burial will be at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Parish Cemetery, Millerville, MN.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Mary, St. Cloud, with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Church of Our Lady of Seven Dolors, Millerville, MN.



Father Thoennes was born on September 7, 1938 in Millerville, MN. He was the son of William and Margaret Schecher Thoennes. Father Thoennes attended grade school in Millerville, MN, and high school at Crosier Seminary High School in Onamia, MN. He received his seminary training at St. John's Seminary, Collegeville, MN. Father Thoennes was ordained on May 30, 1964, at the Cathedral of Saint Mary, St. Cloud, MN, by the Most Reverend Peter W. Bartholome. He celebrated his First Mass on June 7, 1964, at the Church of Our Lady of Seven Dolors, Millerville, MN.



After his ordination in 1964, Father Thoennes served in various pastoral assignments in the Diocese of Saint Cloud. Following his pastoral assignments, Father Thoennes worked in the archives of the Diocese of Saint Cloud until his retirement.



Father Thoennes is survived by his sister, Irene Thoennes,(house maid, Judy Berry) and two nephews, Thomas (Katie) and Robert (Elizabeth) Sherman, great nieces and nephews, Emma Ruth, Jacob, Aden and Emmalynn Sherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ruth (Charles) Sherman, and brother-in-law, Charles Sherman.



Special thank you to North Memorial Hospice and Northridge Care Center for their special care to Fr. James.















