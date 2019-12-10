|
James Arnold Rogers Jr.
Winsted - James Arnold Rogers Jr., age 28 of Winsted died suddenly on Dec 5, 2019 when the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter he was flying crashed SW of Saint Cloud, Minnesota.
James was born on June 23, 1991 in Madelia, Minnesota the son of James A. Rogers Sr. and Beth A. Rogers (Hoffman) and the brother to Candis Folkens (Rogers).
James graduated from Saint James High School in 2010 and Saint Cloud State University in December of 2019
Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CW2) Rogers joined the Minnesota Army National Guard in June of 2009 as a Field Artillery Automated Tactical Data System Specialist with the 1-125FA in New Ulm, MN. James completed the Warrant Officer Basic course in May 2013 and was commissioned as a WO1 and attended UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama which he completed in August of 2014. CW2 Rogers was deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from May 2011 to May 2012 and again in from June 2018 to June 2019 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom/Inherent Resolve. James' awards include: the Air Medal, Army Achievement Medal (2nd award), Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (2nd Award), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd award), Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M (mobilized) Device, Basic Aviator Badge, the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Minnesota State Active Duty (3rd Award), Minnesota Service Ribbon (2nd Award) and the Minnesota Good Conduct Ribbon.
James was an outgoing and charismatic man with a larger than life personality. Though he was already quite accomplished for a man of his age his future plans were even greater. He was preparing to attend flight school to add fix wing commercial aircraft to his skill set and hoped to further this education by attending either law school or pursing an MBA. James and Uncle Jake had even started a real estate investment company in recent years. James loved spending time with friends and family and could always be counted on for a practical joke, a great laugh, friendly smile or a kind word just when you needed it the most. James is survived by his loving parents James and Beth Rogers, sister Candis Folkens, brother-in-law Bryan Folkens, grandmother Patricia Hoffman, and 19 aunts and uncles. Preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Albert L. Hoffman and his paternal grandparents Donald E. and Judith A. Rogers.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14th from 4-9 P.M. at The Chilson Funeral Home, 200 Fairlawn Avenue West, Winsted, Minnesota. Further visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15th at the High School two hour prior to services. Funeral services for James A. Rogers Jr. will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1 PM at The Howard Lake Waverly Winsted High School, 8700 County Road #6 S.W., Howard Lake, Minnesota. Pastor Salim Kaderbhai will officiate. A private interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tuesday Child (www.tuesdayschildren.org), an organization that serves and supports our nation's military families of the fallen.
The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted, Minnesota is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.chilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019