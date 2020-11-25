1/1
James B. Lenneman
James B. Lenneman

St. Cloud - Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Luxemburg for James Lenneman who died Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 Pm on Monday, November 30 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church in Luxemburg.

James was born July 25, 1933 in St. Michael to Dominic & Agnes (Dehmer) Lenneman. He married Dorothy Zimmer on June 6, 1959 at St. Albert Catholic Church in Albertville. He has lived in the Luxemburg area since 1995. He enjoyed spending time traveling with Dorothy to Alaska and Branson. His family was very important to him and he loved traveling with them on vacations and up north to the lakes. He was a member of the Luxemburg Lions Club, he also enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, loved to read, hunt and fish.

He is survived by his son Gary (Vicki) Lenneman of Sartell; grandsons, Nick and Will, sisters, Imogene Lenneman of Minneapolis; Rosemary Lenneman of St. Cloud; Frances Brazil of Bloomington; Anita Lenneman of Minneapolis; and Dalene Lenneman of Minneapolis.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Dorothy on July 15, 2020; and sister Irma Pierre.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
