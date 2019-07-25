|
James (Jim) Burzette
St Cloud - Jim Burzette died on July 1st 2019 at the St Cloud Mn VA Medical Center. There will be a Celebration of his life at the Perham Methodist church on Tuesday July 30th at 11:00 a.m. Jim's remains will reside at the State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.
Jim was born in Parkers Prairie, MN in 1946 to Norma and Jack Burzette. He attended Perham public schools and graduated in 1964. Jim entered the U.S. Army in January of 1968 and began a tour of Vietnam that November. He was part of a Dustoff unit (Air Ambulance) removing wounded from battle areas. Jim returned to U.S. soil in December of 1969 unknowingly bringing remnants of the war in the form of his contact with Agent Orange.
Jim was an adventurer experiencing many locales and occupations mainly in Hospitality and Customer Service. Jim retired from Quest Diagnostics and pursued his interest in fishing and golf.
Jim is survived by brothers Jack of Crookston and Mike (Karen) of Sartell and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents, sister Mary and sister-in-law Pat.
The family prefers no plants or flowers and would like any memorials directed to Vietnam Veterans of America or the Parkinsons Foundation.
We would like to thank the staffs of Country Manor, St Cloud Hospital and St Cloud VA Medical Center for all of their caring for Jim in his last few months.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 25, 2019