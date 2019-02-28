James C. Bakeman



Cold Spring - A gathering of family and friends will be from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for James C. Bakeman, age 71, who passed away at the CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville on Monday, February 25, 2019.



James was born on October 27, 1947 to Clifford and Alice (DuRose) Bakeman in South St. Paul. He married Linnea Hartman on November 23, 1990 in Elbow Lake. He worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a food safety inspector for 29 years, retiring in July of 2015. James was a member of Lone Eagles Auto Club of Little Falls. He enjoyed everything about classic cars and owned a 68 Mustang and a 65 Pontiac 2+2 convertible. James was also an avid hunter and sportsman.



James is survived by his wife, Linnea of Cold Spring; children, Corey (Jennie) Andreasen of Doha Qatar, Todd Andreasen of Fargo, ND, Erin Andreasen of Moorhead, Kirby Andreasen of Moorhead, Brian Bakeman of Boise, ID, Shawnna Rice of Fresno, CA, Tashina Bakeman of Merced, CA; stepson, Erick (Stephanie) Groo of Bemidji; six grandchildren; brothers, Jerrold (Ruth) Bakeman of St. Cloud, Jeff (Susan) Bakeman of Anacortes, WA; sisters, June (Felix) Torres of Fresno, CA and Joy Childrey of Kerman, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents and baby brother, John.



Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary