Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
James Duscha Obituary
James Duscha

Foley - James Duscha, age 88, of Foley, passed away February 27, 2020 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Popple Creek. Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate. Visitation will from 4 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 5th at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

James Duane Duscha was born August 2, 1930 in Mayhew Lake Township, Benton County to Herrman and Anna (Bartosiawski) Duscha. He was baptized, confirmed and attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Popple Creek his entire life. He lived in Mayhew Lake Township all his life, and farmed dairy, beef and hogs. Jim enjoyed fishing, traveling in his RV, and visiting with friends.

He is survived by his nephew, Jim Duscha, Longview WA; nieces; Joann May, Tacoma, WA and Sandy Munger, Port Angeles, WA and special friends and caretaker, Kevin and Carolyn Seiferman, Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gordon and sister-in-law, Ruth Duscha.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
