Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
333 1st Avenue North
Long Prairie, MN 56347
(320) 732-2629
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel
333 1st Avenue North
Long Prairie, MN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
American Lutheran Church
Long Prairie, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
American Lutheran Church
Long Prairie, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Dols


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James E. Dols Obituary
James E. Dols

Long Prairie - Funeral Services will be 11:00 Friday, May 17, 2019 at American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for James Dols, 71 of Long Prairie, who passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 Central Todd County Care Center in Clarissa. Rev. Bill Bakewicz will officiate and burial will be at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and one hour prior to services Friday at the church in Long Prairie.

James, "Jim", was born on April 10, 1948 to Raymond and Dolores (Doege) Dols in Long Prairie. He graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1967. Shortly after, he joined the US Army. After serving in Vietnam, Jim returned to Minnesota. He lived in St. Cloud where he worked in manufacturing for Franklin Manufacturing. Later he worked with his brother Don at Brown Bovari. While working at Fingerhut in St. Cloud he often drove home to farm with his dad and brother Bernie. He eventually moved back to Long Prairie and worked at Dan's Prize for several years before retiring in 2013.

Jim will be remembered as a quiet, laid back man who loved to laugh and never complained about anything. He loved to dance, which is how he met his very special friend Linda Guse. He was a good father to his daughter Kimberly.

Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Dols, Long Prairie; brothers Donald (Diane), Waite Park; Richard (Jan) Fridley; Tom (Linda) Enfeild, CT and Bernie Dols, St. Cloud; a very special friend Linda Guse, special people Richard (Stacey) Guse of Stanton TX and Carol (Lee) Anderson, Wright; he is also survived by many nephews, nieces

He is preceded in death by his mother and father; niece Nancy Dols and nephew Aaron Dols

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now