James Edward Oehrlein
Albany - James Edward Oehrlein, 92, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud.
Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, January 24 from 4-7 PM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany as well as on Saturday, January 25 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday the 25th at the church. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. A luncheon will be held after the burial service.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020