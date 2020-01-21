Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seven Dolors Catholic Church
Albany, MN
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Seven Dolors Catholic Church
Albany, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
Seven Dolors Catholic Church
Albany, MN
James Edward Oehrlein

James Edward Oehrlein Obituary
James Edward Oehrlein

Albany - James Edward Oehrlein, 92, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud.

Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, January 24 from 4-7 PM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany as well as on Saturday, January 25 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday the 25th at the church. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. A luncheon will be held after the burial service.

Arrangements are with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
