James Edward "Jim" Tyssen



St. Cloud - James Edward "Jim" Tyssen, 75, a St. Cloud resident since the 1970s, died June 4, 2020, in a St. Cloud hospital.



He was born Aug. 15, 1944, in Duluth to George and Dagmar (Jackson) Tyssen. Jim grew up in Eveleth, Minn., and graduated from Eveleth High School in 1962. Jim earned a bachelor's and a master's degree from St. Cloud State. He taught elementary education and elementary music in the Kimball Schools until his retirement.



Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 and was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from 1967-1968 as a radio operator in the 1st Infantry Division. He was a proud member of the St. Cloud State Vets Club. He was a guitar player and singer in the Sonics, an early rock 'n' roll band on Minnesota's Mesabi Iron Range.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Hoppe; brother, Arthur "Buddy" Tyssen; and a cousin, John Jackson.



He is survived by his brother, John "Jack" Tyssen (wife Lana Grill Tyssen); nephew, Dustin (Fernanda)Tyssen; nieces, Shannon Ferguson and Erica (Chris) Spangler; great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins, Robert "Bob" Jackson and Sue (Jackson) Stanisich (husband Tony); stepdaughter, Roberta Hoppe; and former wife, Linda Tyssen.



He will be buried at a later date in the Eveleth Cemetery.









