James H. Kowitz
St. Cloud, MN - James Henry Kowitz, age 73, of St. Cloud MN, died after a two-year battle with lung cancer on June 17, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in St. Cloud.

Mass will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 90 minutes prior to the service. Burial with full military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Masks are encouraged to be worn and social distancing is appreciated. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

James was born April 28, 1947 in St. Cloud to Clarence and Elizabeth M. (Sufka) Kowitz. He was married to Jeani Gregory (1967 to 1988). He was later married to Cyndie Tyrell (1989 to 2010).

After graduating from Technical High School in 1965, James had a 20-year military career as a Veteran who served in the United States Army and in the Vietnam war. His family had a three year stay in Tokyo, Japan from 1969 to 1972 where he cultivated an interest in racing cars, especially his Z28 Camaro. When he returned to the United States, James worked for the Soo Line Railroad in Minnesota for five years.

In 1978 he moved to Arizona where he served in the Army National Guard including the Desert Hawks Apache Helicopter Unit. He also served in the Phoenix division of the DEA - Technical Operations.

James moved back to St. Cloud in 2010 and was a member of the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992, Sauk Rapids Vietnam Chapter 290, St. Cloud Elks Club, The Pan-towners, and the legendary Rock City Rods.

Survivors include his son James (Stacey) Kowitz of Gilbert, AZ; daughter Joni (Mike) Pettice of Peoria, AZ; daughter Michelle (Mike) Mowrey of Chandler, AZ; daughter Julie Friedly of Chandler, AZ; sister Judy (Lonnie) Cagle of St. Cloud, MN; and brother Gerald (Dianna) Kowitz of Phoenix, AZ.

Additional survivors include six grandchildren - Katrina, Joanna, Kiki, Julian, Jacob, Emma and his beloved canine companions Molly, Buddy and Rusty.








Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
