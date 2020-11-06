1/1
James J. "Jim" Anderson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" J. Anderson

Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for James "Jim" J. Anderson, age 94, who passed away Friday at his home surrounded by his family. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

James John Anderson was born March 17, 1926 in Sauk Rapids to John & Mary (Eizenhoefer) Anderson. He served our country in the U.S. Army during WW II. Jim married Irene Gohman on June 14, 1949 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. He worked as a mechanic for Gilleland Chevrolet for 45 years, retiring in 1991. Jim was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992, and Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254. He enjoyed repairing and fixing cars, gardening, bird watching, playing the lottery and card games, and building birdhouses. He enjoyed going to Little Birch Lake with family and long weekend trips to Duluth. Jim was a faith-filled, patient, knowledgeable, hard-working, strong man, who was a proud American. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his daughters, Rosemary (Kevin) Dyer of Sauk Rapids, Virginia (Allan) Stay of Foley, Carolyn (Jim) Sis of Bellevue, NE, and Jennifer (Dale) McLaird of Sauk Rapids; daughter in law, Shelly Anderson of Becker; sister, Jeanette Kaufman of Waite Park; 22 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, Irene on April 25, 2002; daughter, Suzanne Stay; sons, David and LeeRoy; and brothers, LeRoy, Floyd, Lloyd, John, Tom, and Ray.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved