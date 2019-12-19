Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church
Rockville, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church
Rockville, MN
James J. Botz Obituary
James J. Botz

Rockville - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for James J. Botz, who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Monday morning at the church.

Jim was born in Melrose, MN to Ray and Abbie (Vogel) Botz. He married Joan Vogel on August 17, 1968 in Melrose. He enjoyed golfing, the trailer, traveling to Texas, and his beloved dog Mr. Stompers. Jim was a member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception church.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; children Jeff and Joel (Hanna); siblings Don (Shari) and Rick; and grandchildren Ellie, Carter, Alaina, Gus, and Tucker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bruce; niece, Michelle; and daughter in law Mary.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
