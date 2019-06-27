Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Martin Catholic Church
St. Martin, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin Catholic Church
St. Martin, MN
James "Jim" Kaiser


St. Martin - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for James M. Kaiser, age 54, who died suddenly from natural causes at his home on Tuesday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 29 at the St. Martin Parish Center in St. Martin. Arrangements are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond.

Jim was born on March 6, 1965 to Mathew and Ermalinda (Stang) Kaiser and was raised on the family farm in St. Martin. After graduating from Paynesville High School, he studied at the Willmar Technical College. Jim began his working career on the family farm; later he used his talents in mechanics and logistics to begin a career at Avon Plastics Inc. in Paynesville. He enjoyed listening to and watching sports, helping on the farm and took great pride in maintaining his lawn and home.

Survivors include his siblings, Mary Kay Pelkey, Gary (Nita), Allen (Dawn), Lori Ann (Ron) Olson; brother-in-law, Tim Dingmann and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Michael, Ronald, Karen Dingmann and brother-in-law, Dave Pelkey.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 27, 2019
