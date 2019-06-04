|
James Lloyd Schockweiler
Sartell - James Lloyd Schockweiler, 86, passed away May 30, 2019 at Country Manor, after a long battle with his health. Jim was born in Osseo MN, to Walter and Bertha (Keske) on June 14, 1932. He married Joyce Doering on June 20, 1952. They had 3 children.
Jim is survived by his wife Joyce; daughters, Debbie and her husband Rich Josephson, Kathy Hemze. LuAnn Nordquist; five Grandchildren, eight Great Grandchildren, brother Roland of Missouri, brother-in law Kenneth Doering. He is preceded in death by his parents, sons-in-law Michael Hemze and David Nordquist.
A celebration of life will be held on June 9, 2019 at the Eagles Club in St. Cloud from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Please no flowers.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 4, 2019