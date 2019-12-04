|
James Norman Pittman
Becker - July 23, 1932 - November 30, 2019
Was born at his parents farm in Santiago township/Becker, MN on a Saturday at 11:00 am on July 23rd, 1932. His parents were Henry and Carolyn "Ellen" Pittman. He went to Kragero school in Santiago Township.
After the 8th grade he started to work in Minneapolis at Sun Shine Biscuit and Continental Grain. He worked and retired at Cornelius company in Anoka, MN. He married Roseann Thelitz on February 21st, 1958. They lived and started a family in Becker/Clear Lake Area and had a hobby farm raising beef and pigs. They had five children. After retirement, he enjoyed estate auctions and became an antique dealer. For a short time he owned an antique business in Becker called "Old Bank Antiques". His son, Norman was an auctioneer. Jim and the family helped with the estate auctions. After the antique business, Jim and Roseann worked their summer's at a vegetable stand in North Branch, MN. He also loved to go to dirt track races. He was very close to his grandchildren and was always there for his family. He will be deeply missed.
Survivors are his children; Norman Pittman, Trudy (Brian) Johnson and Judy Welch. His grandchildren; Jennifer, Justin and Jarrod Johnson. His brother and sister; Donald Pittman and Alice Klatt. He joins in eternal heaven his wife Roseann, children Daniel and Carmae, his parents Henry and Carolyn "Ellen" Pittman. His Mother and Father In-Law, Rose (Clitty) and Herman Thelitz. His sister and brother in-law Donna and Basil Keeler, sister in-law Alice Pittman and brother in-law Lyle Klatt.
Funeral and reviewal will be on Saturday, December 14 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Elk River, Mn. Reviewal will be 1 hour to prior service at 12:00 "noon" Burial will be after the service at Becker Cemetery, Becker, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019