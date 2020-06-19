James "Jim" P. Diehl, Sr.St. Augusta, MN - A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for James "Jim" P. Diehl Sr. age 77, of St. Augusta. Jim passed away peacefully on June 18 at his home with family at his side. Reverend Matthew Crane will officiate. Entombment will take place in the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Mausoleum.A public visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, June 22 at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center in St. Augusta. Face masks are encouraged.Jim was born August 21, 1942 in Burtrum, MN to Paul and Frances (Thieschafer) Diehl. After graduating from Swanville High School in 1960 he went on to graduate from St. Cloud State University with a Finance Degree. He married Carol Kummer on January 26, 1963 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud.Jim worked primarily in the Sporting Goods Industry, which included Stearns Manufacturing, CSI, All Sports in Oregon, Weathershield in Michigan, Design Line Cabinets and finally his own business Diehl and Associates Management Consulting in St. Augusta. Jim was also active in his community, having been a St. Augusta City Councilman, a Trustee at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish, a Council Chair for the Lions District 5M8, a member of St. Augusta Lions and a member of Cloudy Town Sams Camping Club.In his free-time he enjoyed camping and fishing and will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.Jim is survived by his wife Carol, sons Jeff (Kim) of St. Cloud, Mike (Terri Sohn) of Williamston, MI, Steve (Sally) of St. Louis Park, Bob (Monika Morris) of Plymouth and Jim Jr. (Rachael) of St. Cloud, six grandchildren Alex, Elizabeth, Joseph, and Samantha Diehl, Taylor and Nik Johnson, three great grandchildren Kylie, Declan and Silas Johnson, brothers Dick (Karen) and Don (Gail) and sisters Kathy (Alan Schnobrich) Kath and Sherry (David) Groeschl, as well as many nieces and nephews.Jim is preceded in death by parents and sister Patricia Contreras.Memorials are preferred.Jim's family would like to thank the staffs at CentraCare Paynesville and CentraCare Homecare and Hospice.